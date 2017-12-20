United Way announces additional $10,000 for Lolo Peak fire relief

MISSOULA- An ongoing relief effort to support people affected by the Lolo Peak and Rice Ridge fires has announced a new major contribution.

The First Interstate Foundation is contributing $10,000 to the United Way fund set up to help fire relief support efforts. United Way says so far, it’s collected $164,000 for relief efforts in response to a request from the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management.

This summer was one of the most expensive and devastating Montana wildfire seasons in recent years, and included the death of two firefighters on separate fires. The Lolo peak fire also burned at least two homes and several structures off Highway 12 in Lolo.

First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate Foundation reported contributing $40,000 to fire relief efforts across the state during the 2017 summer fire season.

Learn how you can contribute by clicking here.