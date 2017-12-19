Hundreds of people without power in the Flathead Valley due to heavy snow

ABC FOX Montana is in a Weather Authority Alert through Wednesday at noon.

As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate.

Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.

A crew was on the scene to work to restore power.

There were multiple other power outages scattered throughout its service area from Libby to Essex.

Flathead Electric Co-op said that some customers may experience spot power outages due to the heavy snowfall on lines and trees.

It advised customers to keep in mind the hazards of power lines that are weighed down by the snow; always assume these lines are still energized and do not touch them.

If you experience an outage, please call 406-751-4449 or toll free at 1-800-406-0762.