Seeley Lake students build a platform for Ospreys to nest

Seeley Lake has certainly seen its fair share of snowfall this week.

However, students in the area are already planning for spring.

While this power pole in Seeley Lake is snowcapped today, each spring it's home to a visiting Osprey.

"This year we have had the great fortune having an Osprey moving to town,” said Patti Bartlett Gladstone.

Patti Bartlett Gladstone is a Seeley Lake teacher and her students were inspired by the bird who moved to town and built this nest.

However, there's a problem, the nest is on transformer pole, it's high voltage and isn’t' safe for any animals, especially that visiting Osprey.

Patti and her class decided to help they designed a platform for nesting.

"We looked flight patterns and physicals of flight and will start to work on the biology of osprey when April comes around we hope they will be back,” said Bartlett Gladstone.

Not only will this platform keep the birds safe, but it protects the town from an unwanted power outage.

That's something Missoula Electric Cooperative can get behind crews installed the platform today.

For students is rewarding to see their classroom project take flight.

"It's really cool because like maybe next spring an osprey might move into that nest. It would be really cool to have field trips for future classes to go and see the Osprey,” said Chase Haines, Seeley Lake Elementary, student.

In the meantime, chase and his classmates will learn about osprey in hopes their visitor will be back in the spring.