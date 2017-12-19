Seeley Lake students build a platform for Ospreys to nest - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Seeley Lake students build a platform for Ospreys to nest

Posted: Updated:
SEELEY LAKE -

Seeley Lake has certainly seen its fair share of snowfall this week.

However, students in the area are already planning for spring. 

While this power pole in Seeley Lake is snowcapped today, each spring it's home to a visiting Osprey. 

"This year we have had the great fortune having an Osprey moving to town,” said Patti Bartlett Gladstone.

Patti Bartlett Gladstone is a Seeley Lake teacher and her students were inspired by the bird who moved to town and built this nest.

However, there's a problem, the nest is on transformer pole, it's high voltage and isn’t' safe for any animals, especially that visiting Osprey.

Patti and her class decided to help they designed a platform for nesting.

"We looked flight patterns and physicals of flight and will start to work on the biology of osprey when April comes around we hope they will be back,” said Bartlett Gladstone.

Not only will this platform keep the birds safe, but it protects the town from an unwanted power outage.

That's something Missoula Electric Cooperative can get behind crews installed the platform today.     

For students is rewarding to see their classroom project take flight. 

"It's really cool because like maybe next spring an osprey might move into that nest. It would be really cool to have field trips for future classes to go and see the Osprey,” said Chase Haines, Seeley Lake Elementary, student.

In the meantime, chase and his classmates will learn about osprey in hopes their visitor will be back in the spring. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:56 PM EST2017-12-19 17:56:47 GMT

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

  • Hundreds of people without power in the Flathead Valley due to heavy snow

    Hundreds of people without power in the Flathead Valley due to heavy snow

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:49 PM EST2017-12-20 03:49:07 GMT

    As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.

    As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Montanans react to "Far Cry 5" trailer

    Montanans react to "Far Cry 5" trailer

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:37:33 GMT

    KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer. Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism. 

    KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer. Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism. 

  • 3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:35 PM EST2017-12-19 20:35:53 GMT

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

  • Icy & slushy road conditions in Seeley Lake

    Icy & slushy road conditions in Seeley Lake

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 9:43 PM EST2017-12-20 02:43:49 GMT

    Seeley Lake is expecting up to 18 inches of snow before this storm passes tomorrow afternoon.

    Seeley Lake is expecting up to 18 inches of snow before this storm passes tomorrow afternoon.

  • UPDATE: School bus removed from scene

    UPDATE: School bus removed from scene

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:03 PM EST2017-12-19 22:03:59 GMT

    WEST GLACIER- A school bus is spun out and blocking both lanes of traffic on Highway 2. A report from the Montana Department of Transportation says around 1 p.m. Dec. 19, a school bus spun out on Highway 2 in the West Glacier area near Goatlick. The bus is waiting on a mechanic to arrive and get the bus running again. MDT workers are on scene and flagging traffic. The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories for northwest Montana until noon Wednesday.

    WEST GLACIER- A school bus is spun out and blocking both lanes of traffic on Highway 2. A report from the Montana Department of Transportation says around 1 p.m. Dec. 19, a school bus spun out on Highway 2 in the West Glacier area near Goatlick. The bus is waiting on a mechanic to arrive and get the bus running again. MDT workers are on scene and flagging traffic. The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories for northwest Montana until noon Wednesday.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.