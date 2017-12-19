Icy & slushy road conditions in Seeley Lake - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Icy & slushy road conditions in Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE -

Seeley Lake is expecting up to 18 inches of snow before this storm passes tomorrow afternoon.

ABC FOX Montana talked with truck drivers in the area today who told us they're already facing some challenges on the road.

Truck driver, Kyle O'Reilly said road conditions says he encountered icy, snow packed and slushy conditions on his trip from Missoula to Seeley Lake today.

These conditions are forcing O'Reilly and other truck drivers to slow way down and not drive any faster than 45 miles per hour most of the time.

O'Reilly told ABC FOX Montana in the last 24 hours he's seen three jack-knifed semis.

It's something that worries him when he's hitting the road in the winter.

"Everyday, because cars in front of us tend not to use their signals or braking hard. We have to slam on our brakes...and when that happens we lose control,” said Kyle O’Reilly, Truck Driver, S.A.C.S.

O'Reilly said it's important for all drivers to use signals.

He added if you must pass a semi truck try to pass in a safe and timely manner.

