Ex BIA police officer in Montana pleads guilty in sex case

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 43-year-old former law enforcement officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Montana has pleaded guilty in a case in which he was accused of coercing a woman into having sex.



Dana Michael Bullcoming, of Lame Deer, pleaded guilty in Billings to deprivation of rights under color of law during a hearing Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan.



Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, two other counts of lying to federal officers will be dismissed. The government also agreed not to prosecute Bullcoming for sexual abuse.



Prosecutors said Bullcoming coerced a woman into sexual intercourse with him under threat of arrest if she refused.



A sentencing date has not been set.

