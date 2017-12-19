Montana judge sanctions state in execution drug case

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A judge has sanctioned the state of Montana over a yearlong delay in complying with a court demand to turn over documents involving an expert witness in a lawsuit over lethal injections.



Montana Department of Justice spokesman Eric Sell said Tuesday the agency will immediately turn over the documents under the sanctions order from Judge James Reynolds.



The documents will be given to attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case: Ronald Smith and William Gollehon - Montana's only two death row inmates.



The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana is representing Smith.



The group has questioned whether the testimony of expert witness Roswell Evans was manipulated to bolster the state's unsuccessful claim that the drug pentobarbital was suitable for use in executions.



Sell says there was no manipulation by the state.

