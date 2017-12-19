Sens. Sanders and Wyden delay GOP tax vote after errors found - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sens. Sanders and Wyden delay GOP tax vote after errors found

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the push in Congress to pass a sweeping tax cut bill (all times local):
  
4:50 p.m.
  
Democrats say three provisions in the Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill violate Senate rules and will likely be removed before that chamber votes on the measure.
  
The House approved the legislation Tuesday. But this means the House will have to vote again on the legislation once it's been amended and approved by the Senate.
  
Senate passage was expected Tuesday night or early Wednesday. GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office says the House would reconsider the bill Wednesday morning and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.
  
Democrats said the Senate parliamentarian had found three items that violated Senate rules.
  
These included one provision that would let families use tax-advantaged 529 accounts for home-schooling expenses.
  
The problem was revealed by Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden.
  
___
  
3:50 p.m.
  
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise says the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee should retain his position even though he voted against the GOP tax overhaul, the most important vote of the year to Republican leaders.
  
Scalise says New Jersey Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen long ago informed GOP leaders that he opposed the bill because of its impact on high-tax states such as New Jersey. Frelinghuysen voted against the bill Tuesday, leading some House conservatives to say he should be replaced as Appropriations chair.
  
Scalise called that an overreaction, saying Frelinghuysen is "doing a really good job in a tough position" on Appropriations.
  
Scalise praised an emergency spending bill largely crafted by Frelinghuysen that will offer $81 billion in emergency aid to states hard-hit by hurricanes and wildfires.
  
___
  
3:45 p.m.
  
A sweeping tax package speeding its way through Congress has cleared a key procedural vote in the Senate.
  
The Senate voted 51-48 to begin debating the bill. The House passed the bill Tuesday afternoon and the Senate is expected to pass it Tuesday evening, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.
  
The $1.5 trillion package would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy and more modest cuts for middle- and low-income families. The business tax cuts would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.
  
The bill would nearly double the standard deduction used by most taxpayers, while those who itemize would lose some deductions
  
___
  
3:30 p.m.
  
President Donald Trump is celebrating the House's passage of sweeping Republican tax legislation on Twitter.
  
Trump in a tweet is congratulating House Speaker Paul Ryan along with Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and what he said were "all great House Republicans who voted in favor of cutting your taxes!"
  
The $1.5 trillion package would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy and more modest cuts for middle- and low-income families.
  
The bill is now headed to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening.
  
It's Trump's first major legislative win to date.
  
____
  
2:05 p.m.
  
The House has passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades. The bill now goes to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening.
  
The House approved the bill by a mostly party line vote of 227-203. The bill represents the first major legislative victory for President Donald Trump.
  
The $1.5 trillion package would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy and more modest cuts for middle- and low-income families. The business tax cuts would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.
  
The bill would nearly double the standard deduction used by most taxpayers, while those who itemize would lose some deductions.
  
___
  
2 p.m.
  
House Speaker Paul Ryan is hailing the Republican tax package, saying "today, we give the people of this country their money back."
  
Ryan was wrapping up debate on the House floor on Tuesday ahead of the vote on the $1.5 trillion tax package. It was the realization of Ryan's yearslong work on tax policy.
  
Protesters disagreed.
  
On woman yelled from the visitors' gallery: "You're lying. You're lying. Only rich will benefit." She was escorted out of the chamber by Capitol Police.
  
Another woman told the Wisconsin Republican he needs to learn math.
  
___
  
1:50 p.m.
  
Several protesters have briefly disrupted House debate on the tax bill, yelling, "kill the bill. Don't kill us."
  
Police removed the demonstrators from the visitors' gallery and debate proceeded, with Republicans and Democrats alternating in speaking about the $1.5 trillion package.
  
Several Democratic lawmakers applauded. The last protester escorted out of the gallery nodded toward the Democrats and said, "thank you." Republicans did not applaud, but several could be seen smiling.
  
The House was expected to pass the bill shortly.
  
___
  
12:05 p.m.
  
A sweeping tax package speeding its way through Congress has cleared a key procedural vote in the House.
  
The House approved the rule to begin debating the bill by a mostly party line vote of 233-193. The House is on track to pass the bill Tuesday afternoon, sending it to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening.
  
The $1.5 trillion package would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy and more modest cuts for middle- and low-income families. The business tax cuts would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.
  
The bill would nearly double the standard deduction used by most taxpayers, which those who itemize would lose some deductions.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Hundreds of people without power in the Flathead Valley due to heavy snow

    Hundreds of people without power in the Flathead Valley due to heavy snow

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:49 PM EST2017-12-20 03:49:07 GMT

    As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.

    As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.

  • Seeley Lake students build a platform for Ospreys to nest

    Seeley Lake students build a platform for Ospreys to nest

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:06 PM EST2017-12-20 03:06:32 GMT

    Seeley Lake has certainly seen its fair share of snowfall this week. 

    Seeley Lake has certainly seen its fair share of snowfall this week. 

  • Icy & slushy road conditions in Seeley Lake

    Icy & slushy road conditions in Seeley Lake

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 9:43 PM EST2017-12-20 02:43:49 GMT

    Seeley Lake is expecting up to 18 inches of snow before this storm passes tomorrow afternoon.

    Seeley Lake is expecting up to 18 inches of snow before this storm passes tomorrow afternoon.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:56 PM EST2017-12-19 17:56:47 GMT

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

  • Hundreds of people without power in the Flathead Valley due to heavy snow

    Hundreds of people without power in the Flathead Valley due to heavy snow

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:49 PM EST2017-12-20 03:49:07 GMT

    As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.

    As snow continues to fall in western Montana, it's piling up on the roadways and power lines at a rapid rate. Flathead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday night was reporting about 500 of its customers were without powering the Swan Lake area.

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Montanans react to "Far Cry 5" trailer

    Montanans react to "Far Cry 5" trailer

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:37:33 GMT

    KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer. Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism. 

    KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer. Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism. 

  • 3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:35 PM EST2017-12-19 20:35:53 GMT

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

  • Icy & slushy road conditions in Seeley Lake

    Icy & slushy road conditions in Seeley Lake

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 9:43 PM EST2017-12-20 02:43:49 GMT

    Seeley Lake is expecting up to 18 inches of snow before this storm passes tomorrow afternoon.

    Seeley Lake is expecting up to 18 inches of snow before this storm passes tomorrow afternoon.

  • UPDATE: School bus removed from scene

    UPDATE: School bus removed from scene

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:03 PM EST2017-12-19 22:03:59 GMT

    WEST GLACIER- A school bus is spun out and blocking both lanes of traffic on Highway 2. A report from the Montana Department of Transportation says around 1 p.m. Dec. 19, a school bus spun out on Highway 2 in the West Glacier area near Goatlick. The bus is waiting on a mechanic to arrive and get the bus running again. MDT workers are on scene and flagging traffic. The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories for northwest Montana until noon Wednesday.

    WEST GLACIER- A school bus is spun out and blocking both lanes of traffic on Highway 2. A report from the Montana Department of Transportation says around 1 p.m. Dec. 19, a school bus spun out on Highway 2 in the West Glacier area near Goatlick. The bus is waiting on a mechanic to arrive and get the bus running again. MDT workers are on scene and flagging traffic. The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories for northwest Montana until noon Wednesday.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.