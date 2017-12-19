Sens. Sanders and Wyden delay GOP tax vote after errors found

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the push in Congress to pass a sweeping tax cut bill (all times local):



Democrats say three provisions in the Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill violate Senate rules and will likely be removed before that chamber votes on the measure.



The House approved the legislation Tuesday. But this means the House will have to vote again on the legislation once it's been amended and approved by the Senate.



Senate passage was expected Tuesday night or early Wednesday. GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office says the House would reconsider the bill Wednesday morning and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.



Democrats said the Senate parliamentarian had found three items that violated Senate rules.



These included one provision that would let families use tax-advantaged 529 accounts for home-schooling expenses.



The problem was revealed by Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden.



3:50 p.m.



House Majority Whip Steve Scalise says the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee should retain his position even though he voted against the GOP tax overhaul, the most important vote of the year to Republican leaders.



Scalise says New Jersey Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen long ago informed GOP leaders that he opposed the bill because of its impact on high-tax states such as New Jersey. Frelinghuysen voted against the bill Tuesday, leading some House conservatives to say he should be replaced as Appropriations chair.



Scalise called that an overreaction, saying Frelinghuysen is "doing a really good job in a tough position" on Appropriations.



Scalise praised an emergency spending bill largely crafted by Frelinghuysen that will offer $81 billion in emergency aid to states hard-hit by hurricanes and wildfires.



3:45 p.m.



A sweeping tax package speeding its way through Congress has cleared a key procedural vote in the Senate.



The Senate voted 51-48 to begin debating the bill. The House passed the bill Tuesday afternoon and the Senate is expected to pass it Tuesday evening, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.



The $1.5 trillion package would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy and more modest cuts for middle- and low-income families. The business tax cuts would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.



The bill would nearly double the standard deduction used by most taxpayers, while those who itemize would lose some deductions



3:30 p.m.



President Donald Trump is celebrating the House's passage of sweeping Republican tax legislation on Twitter.



Trump in a tweet is congratulating House Speaker Paul Ryan along with Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and what he said were "all great House Republicans who voted in favor of cutting your taxes!"



The bill is now headed to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening.



It's Trump's first major legislative win to date.



2:05 p.m.



The House has passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades. The bill now goes to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening.



The House approved the bill by a mostly party line vote of 227-203. The bill represents the first major legislative victory for President Donald Trump.



The bill would nearly double the standard deduction used by most taxpayers, while those who itemize would lose some deductions.



2 p.m.



House Speaker Paul Ryan is hailing the Republican tax package, saying "today, we give the people of this country their money back."



Ryan was wrapping up debate on the House floor on Tuesday ahead of the vote on the $1.5 trillion tax package. It was the realization of Ryan's yearslong work on tax policy.



Protesters disagreed.



On woman yelled from the visitors' gallery: "You're lying. You're lying. Only rich will benefit." She was escorted out of the chamber by Capitol Police.



Another woman told the Wisconsin Republican he needs to learn math.



1:50 p.m.



Several protesters have briefly disrupted House debate on the tax bill, yelling, "kill the bill. Don't kill us."



Police removed the demonstrators from the visitors' gallery and debate proceeded, with Republicans and Democrats alternating in speaking about the $1.5 trillion package.



Several Democratic lawmakers applauded. The last protester escorted out of the gallery nodded toward the Democrats and said, "thank you." Republicans did not applaud, but several could be seen smiling.



The House was expected to pass the bill shortly.



12:05 p.m.



A sweeping tax package speeding its way through Congress has cleared a key procedural vote in the House.



The House approved the rule to begin debating the bill by a mostly party line vote of 233-193. The House is on track to pass the bill Tuesday afternoon, sending it to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening.



The bill would nearly double the standard deduction used by most taxpayers, which those who itemize would lose some deductions.