Fire season cost Montana estimated $240 million in visitor spending

MISSOULA- A new report says the devastating wildfire season cost Montana millions in lost tourism revenue.

The Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana estimates that 800,000 potential visitors were deterred by the smoky conditions. ITRR economists estimate that the state lost out on $240.5 million in potential tourism spending.

Montana residents also reported changing their summer plans; 90 percent told ITRR that they limited outdoor activities like hiking and fishing. Twenty-five percent of Montanans reported canceling their travel plans entirely due to poor air quality.

It was also an expensive season for firefighting: wildfire cost $390 million to fight in 2017, generating a $200 shortfall in the state government.

