Indoor trampoline park opening in Missoula

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 43-year-old former law enforcement officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Montana has pleaded guilty in a case in which he was accused of coercing a woman into having sex. Dana Michael Bullcoming, of Lame Deer, pleaded guilty in Billings to deprivation of rights under color of law during a hearing Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan. Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, two other counts of lying to federal off...

