Record numbers are expected to travel this holiday season so be - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Record numbers are expected to travel this holiday season so be prepared

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Record numbers are expected to travel this holiday season.    

According to AAA, nearly 107.3 million Americans are expected to travel this year for the holidays.

It is time to grab a cart and buy those essential items.

"Anytime you are traveling I would suggest having some time of snow shovel, jumper cables, definitely some type of throw blanket if you do get stuck to keep yourself warm," said Brent Ross, Floor Manager at Ace Hardware in Missoula.

Brent said that he has seen an increase in sales since Thanksgiving.

And with a major weather event and the Christmas holiday approaching, people are stocking up on supplies for the road and at home.

"Definitely heaters, blankets, ice melts on the porch and around your house so when it gets slick you don't hurt yourself," said Brent.

Brent said that the store is stocked up as the snow storms come in, but he said that they are running through supplies quickly especially as they pitch in to help those in Northwest Montana where folks are seeing the worst of the storm.

"With Kalispell and the storms up north we can anticipate maybe having to travel up there and take snow shovels and snow blowers up there," said Brent.

So whether you are sticking close to home with your shovel and snow blower or you are hitting the road, it is important to have these items before you start traveling for the holidays.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • 3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:35 PM EST2017-12-19 20:35:53 GMT

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

  • Western Montana mental health care workers are speaking up after state budget cuts force layoffs

    Western Montana mental health care workers are speaking up after state budget cuts force layoffs

    Monday, December 18 2017 7:45 PM EST2017-12-19 00:45:34 GMT

    More than 50 case managers and community-based rehabilitation aides throughout Western Montana were laid off last Thursday.

    More than 50 case managers and community-based rehabilitation aides throughout Western Montana were laid off last Thursday.

  • Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:56 PM EST2017-12-19 17:56:47 GMT

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

  • Mom and five kids homeless after Butte fire

    Mom and five kids homeless after Butte fire

    Monday, December 18 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-18 23:40:46 GMT

    BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school. Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire. The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

    BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school. Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire. The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

  • Polson children saved from drug-endangered homes

    Polson children saved from drug-endangered homes

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:46 AM EST2017-12-19 16:46:38 GMT

    POLSON- The Polson Police Department say several children were saved from dangerous living conditions because of a drug investigation called ‘Operation Blue Christmas’. 

    POLSON- The Polson Police Department say several children were saved from dangerous living conditions because of a drug investigation called ‘Operation Blue Christmas’. 

  • Weather Authority Alert: Plan for snow

    Monday, December 18 2017 7:47 PM EST2017-12-19 00:47:48 GMT

    A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow. 

    A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow. 

  • Man admits to stealing La Quinta Inn ATM

    Man admits to stealing La Quinta Inn ATM

    Monday, December 18 2017 6:13 PM EST2017-12-18 23:13:58 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police. 

    The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.