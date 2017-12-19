Record numbers are expected to travel this holiday season so be prepared

Record numbers are expected to travel this holiday season.

According to AAA, nearly 107.3 million Americans are expected to travel this year for the holidays.

It is time to grab a cart and buy those essential items.

"Anytime you are traveling I would suggest having some time of snow shovel, jumper cables, definitely some type of throw blanket if you do get stuck to keep yourself warm," said Brent Ross, Floor Manager at Ace Hardware in Missoula.

Brent said that he has seen an increase in sales since Thanksgiving.

And with a major weather event and the Christmas holiday approaching, people are stocking up on supplies for the road and at home.

"Definitely heaters, blankets, ice melts on the porch and around your house so when it gets slick you don't hurt yourself," said Brent.

Brent said that the store is stocked up as the snow storms come in, but he said that they are running through supplies quickly especially as they pitch in to help those in Northwest Montana where folks are seeing the worst of the storm.

"With Kalispell and the storms up north we can anticipate maybe having to travel up there and take snow shovels and snow blowers up there," said Brent.

So whether you are sticking close to home with your shovel and snow blower or you are hitting the road, it is important to have these items before you start traveling for the holidays.