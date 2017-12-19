UPDATE: School bus removed from scene

UPDATE: The school bus has been removed from the scene and the road is cleared.

WEST GLACIER- A school bus is spun out and blocking both lanes of traffic on Highway 2.

A report from the Montana Department of Transportation says around 1 p.m. Dec. 19, a school bus spun out on Highway 2 in the West Glacier area near Goatlick. The bus is waiting on a mechanic to arrive and get the bus running again. MDT workers are on scene and flagging traffic.

The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories for northwest Montana until noon Wednesday.