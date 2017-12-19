UPDATE: School bus removed from scene

Missoula is about to get a new Flying Squirrel USA indoor trampoline park. Jeremy Jenkins has more.
Missoula is about to get a new Flying Squirrel USA indoor trampoline park. Jeremy Jenkins has more.
WEST GLACIER- A school bus is spun out and blocking both lanes of traffic on Highway 2. A report from the Montana Department of Transportation says around 1 p.m. Dec. 19, a school bus spun out on Highway 2 in the West Glacier area near Goatlick. The bus is waiting on a mechanic to arrive and get the bus running again. MDT workers are on scene and flagging traffic. The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories for northwest Montana until noon Wednesday.
WEST GLACIER- A school bus is spun out and blocking both lanes of traffic on Highway 2. A report from the Montana Department of Transportation says around 1 p.m. Dec. 19, a school bus spun out on Highway 2 in the West Glacier area near Goatlick. The bus is waiting on a mechanic to arrive and get the bus running again. MDT workers are on scene and flagging traffic. The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories for northwest Montana until noon Wednesday.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
BREAKING:
Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more
BREAKING:
Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more
More than 50 case managers and community-based rehabilitation aides throughout Western Montana were laid off last Thursday.
More than 50 case managers and community-based rehabilitation aides throughout Western Montana were laid off last Thursday.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school. Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire. The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.
BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school. Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire. The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.
POLSON- The Polson Police Department say several children were saved from dangerous living conditions because of a drug investigation called ‘Operation Blue Christmas’.
POLSON- The Polson Police Department say several children were saved from dangerous living conditions because of a drug investigation called ‘Operation Blue Christmas’.
A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow.
A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow.
The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.
The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.