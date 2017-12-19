Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

A Great Falls resident called 911 on the afternoon of Dec. 18 after blood started to drip into his apartment from the floor above him.

Police responded to the 900 block of Fifth Avenue South around 3 PM. When officers arrived, the door to the upstairs apartment was locked. Great Falls Fire and Rescue were summoned to break down the door. Responders found a body inside, but police have not confirmed whether it was a male or female.

Neighbors in the area declined to go on camera, but they did say that a man lived there and just recently told them he didn't feel safe in his own home.

GFPD did say the public is not in any danger and that they continue to investigate.