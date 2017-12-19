Man allegedly threatens Billings couple with bow and arrow

Billings police are investigating an assault reported on the evening of Dec. 18 in which two people were allegedly threatened by a man wielding a bow and arrow.

According to Lt. Neil Lawrence, the incident took place on the 2300 block of Rimrock Road.just after 10:00 PM. When officers arrived on the scene they found one man restraining another. Police were told the men had been in an altercation prior to their arrival.

Lt. Lawrence says the unidentified suspect, who had previously been romantically involved with the woman, had gone to the couple's home and began kicking in the door.

When the man and woman left the house, Lawrence says, the suspect pointed the bow and arrow at them, but did not shoot. Lawrence says the two men fought until the man wielding the bow and arrow was restrained.

The suspect was transported to Billings Clinic for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight. He was later released.

The case is being handed over to the City Attorney's office for review for Partner Family Member Assault.