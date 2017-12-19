Polson children saved from drug-endangered homes

Billings Police are investigating an assault case from Monday night where a couple was reportedly held at bay by a man with a bow and arrow.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
An Amtrak train derailed as it was making the first trip for paying passengers over improved tracks that promised a quicker run between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.
Billings police are investigating a report of a person found shot in the leg in the Home Depot parking lot.
More than 50 case managers and community-based rehabilitation aides throughout Western Montana were laid off last Thursday.
BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school. Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire. The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.
The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.
KALISPELL-The days leading up to Christmas will be cold and snowy in Montana, that's according to weather forecasters across the state. Drivers in the Flathead Valley woke up to snowy conditions Tuesday morning as they made their way to work.
A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow.
MISSOULA- A winter storm is predicted for parts of Northwest Montana starting Monday bring heavy snowfall and totals of up to 2 feet of snow in some areas. The National Weather Service out of Missoula says the potential for increasing moderate to heavy snow is high. This includes multiple days of snow accumulation across Northwest Montana and North-Central Idaho with this event. Those with the NWS also say moderate snow will be possible for West-central and Southwest Montana d...
