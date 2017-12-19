Polson children saved from drug-endangered homes - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Polson children saved from drug-endangered homes

Posted: Updated:

POLSON- The Polson Police Department say several children were saved from dangerous living conditions because of a drug investigation called ‘Operation Blue Christmas’.  

Polson police along with the Flathead Tribal Police Department say they rescued drug endangered children on the night of December 18 by targeting suspected drug dealers, drug users and their bases of operations. Police are not providing suspect names or residential addresses to protect victims' identities.

According to a release, four residential search warrants were executed within Polson city limits in the same night. Officers seized several items, including homemade pipes, snort tubes, syringes, marijuana, opiate pills, guns, brass knuckles and over $11,000 of cash believed to be proceeds from illicit drug sales.

Six people were arrested and their children were removed from the deemed dangerous living conditions. Their charges ranged from outstanding arrest warrants, drug sales, drug possession, drug paraphernalia and evidence tampering. 

Police say no one was injured during the execution of the search warrants.  

No word on where the children will go now that they are saved from the conditions. 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • School bus spun out on Highway 2

    School bus spun out on Highway 2

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 4:00 PM EST2017-12-19 21:00:33 GMT
    WEST GLACIER- A school bus is spun out and blocking both lanes of traffic on Highway 2. A report from the Montana Department of Transportation says around 1 p.m. Dec. 19, a school bus spun out on Highway 2 in the West Glacier area near Goatlick. The bus is waiting on a mechanic to arrive and get the bus running again. MDT workers are on scene and flagging traffic. The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories for northwest Montana until noon Wednesday.
    WEST GLACIER- A school bus is spun out and blocking both lanes of traffic on Highway 2. A report from the Montana Department of Transportation says around 1 p.m. Dec. 19, a school bus spun out on Highway 2 in the West Glacier area near Goatlick. The bus is waiting on a mechanic to arrive and get the bus running again. MDT workers are on scene and flagging traffic. The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories for northwest Montana until noon Wednesday.

  • Man allegedly threatens Billings couple with bow and arrow

    Couple held at bay by Bow and Arrow at Billings home

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 1:09 PM EST2017-12-19 18:09:20 GMT

    Billings Police are investigating an assault case from Monday night where a couple was reportedly held at bay by a man with a bow and arrow.

    Billings Police are investigating an assault case from Monday night where a couple was reportedly held at bay by a man with a bow and arrow.

  • Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:56 PM EST2017-12-19 17:56:47 GMT

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Western Montana mental health care workers are speaking up after state budget cuts force layoffs

    Western Montana mental health care workers are speaking up after state budget cuts force layoffs

    Monday, December 18 2017 7:45 PM EST2017-12-19 00:45:34 GMT

    More than 50 case managers and community-based rehabilitation aides throughout Western Montana were laid off last Thursday.

    More than 50 case managers and community-based rehabilitation aides throughout Western Montana were laid off last Thursday.

  • Mom and five kids homeless after Butte fire

    Mom and five kids homeless after Butte fire

    Monday, December 18 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-18 23:40:46 GMT

    BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school. Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire. The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

    BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school. Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire. The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

  • Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Bloody ceiling leads to discovery of suspicious death in Great Falls

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:56 PM EST2017-12-19 17:56:47 GMT

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

  • Man admits to stealing La Quinta Inn ATM

    Man admits to stealing La Quinta Inn ATM

    Monday, December 18 2017 6:13 PM EST2017-12-18 23:13:58 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police. 

    The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police. 

  • Snow accumulates in Northwest Montana: Expect 5-8 inches in valleys

    Snow accumulates in Northwest Montana: Expect 5-8 inches in valleys

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-12-19 17:11:00 GMT

    KALISPELL-The days leading up to Christmas will be cold and snowy in Montana, that's according to weather forecasters across the state.  Drivers in the Flathead Valley woke up to snowy conditions Tuesday morning as they made their way to work.  

    KALISPELL-The days leading up to Christmas will be cold and snowy in Montana, that's according to weather forecasters across the state.  Drivers in the Flathead Valley woke up to snowy conditions Tuesday morning as they made their way to work.  

  • Weather Authority Alert: Plan for snow

    Monday, December 18 2017 7:47 PM EST2017-12-19 00:47:48 GMT

    A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow. 

    A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow. 

  • Major snowfall totals predicted for Northwest Montana starting Monday

    Major snowfall totals predicted for Northwest Montana starting Monday

    Monday, December 18 2017 11:45 AM EST2017-12-18 16:45:23 GMT

    MISSOULA- A winter storm is predicted for parts of Northwest Montana starting Monday bring heavy snowfall and totals of up to 2 feet of snow in some areas.  The National Weather Service out of Missoula says the potential for increasing moderate to heavy snow is high. This includes multiple days of snow accumulation across Northwest Montana and North-Central Idaho with this event. Those with the NWS also say moderate snow will be possible for West-central and Southwest Montana d...

    MISSOULA- A winter storm is predicted for parts of Northwest Montana starting Monday bring heavy snowfall and totals of up to 2 feet of snow in some areas.  The National Weather Service out of Missoula says the potential for increasing moderate to heavy snow is high. This includes multiple days of snow accumulation across Northwest Montana and North-Central Idaho with this event. Those with the NWS also say moderate snow will be possible for West-central and Southwest Montana d...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.