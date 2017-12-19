Polson children saved from drug-endangered homes

POLSON- The Polson Police Department say several children were saved from dangerous living conditions because of a drug investigation called ‘Operation Blue Christmas’.

Polson police along with the Flathead Tribal Police Department say they rescued drug endangered children on the night of December 18 by targeting suspected drug dealers, drug users and their bases of operations. Police are not providing suspect names or residential addresses to protect victims' identities.

According to a release, four residential search warrants were executed within Polson city limits in the same night. Officers seized several items, including homemade pipes, snort tubes, syringes, marijuana, opiate pills, guns, brass knuckles and over $11,000 of cash believed to be proceeds from illicit drug sales.

Six people were arrested and their children were removed from the deemed dangerous living conditions. Their charges ranged from outstanding arrest warrants, drug sales, drug possession, drug paraphernalia and evidence tampering.

Police say no one was injured during the execution of the search warrants.

No word on where the children will go now that they are saved from the conditions.