Snow begins to accumulate in Northwest Montana as storm gets underway

KALISPELL-The days leading up to Christmas will be cold and snowy in Montana, that's according to weather forecasters across the state.

Drivers in the Flathead Valley woke up to snowy conditions Tuesday morning as they made their way to work.



The National Weather Service has posted winter storm warnings and watches for much of the northern half of Montana.

However, Weather Authority Dave Cochran has issued a Weather Authority Alert, for many areas of North Montana from Kalispell and along the High line.

Wake Up Montana Reporter Jeremy Jenkins was in Kalispell Tuesday morning as the snow started to accumulate on the ground. The snow started early in the morning at around 1:00 a.m.

The Kalispell road district also reported a two-vehicle crash on the Kalispell Bypass at around 7:00 a.m. There was partial blockage reported.



A backcountry avalanche watch was issued for the Flathead, Whitefish and Swan ranges.



Heavy snow and areas of blowing snow is possible, likely causing difficult travel conditions, especially Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 16 inches, are possible.



A winter storm warning has been posted from midnight Monday into Wednesday morning for northwest Montana.



A winter storm watch has been issued for an area that includes Kalispell, Great Falls, Havre and Glasgow.



Bitter cold temperatures will accompany the snow and last through the weekend.



(information from this story was also taken in part from the associated press)