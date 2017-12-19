More than 100 million Americans will hit the road between Dec. 23rd and Jan. 1st

We are just a week away from Christmas, which means a lot of you are going to be traveling. Did you know that more than 100 million Americans will travel between December 23rd and January first?

But, when in Montana you need to be aware of the elements and not so much the traffic. Here is what you should do before you head out on your trip.

Check the roads twice, AAA says to check the Montana Department of Transportation’s road report map and delay the trip if needed. Let people know your route, destination and estimated time of arrival.

It’s also not a bad idea to get your car into the shop before you leave and get it checked by a mechanic to make sure it is safe to drive.

And, if you do become snow bound, make sure you stay with your vehicle. It provides temporary shelter and makes it easier for help to find you.

Also, as of right now the best day for you to travel is on Thursday or early Friday morning.