Snow Plow drivers prepare for heavy snowfall in Seeley Lake

This heavy snow storm is hitting northwest Montana at a time when a lot more drivers are are hitting the roadways for end-of-the-year travel.

AAA projects more than 107-million Americans will travel between Saturday, December 23 and Monday, January 1, 2018.

With Seeley Lake forecasted to be one of the hardest areas hit, with it expected to receive anywhere between 12 and 18-inches of snow, snow plow drivers are already making plans to clear roads in the small resort town.

Erik Dickson with the Missoula County Public Works Department says that five people work out of the satellite shop in Seeley Lake.

Together, they work to clear almost 100-miles of roads with Highway 83, Boy Scout and Woodworth roads and all bus routes being top priorities.

"The biggest thing that we can do in advance, and it's a process that we've worked out in the past, is to do our best to strategically locate our gravel stockpile locations," Dickson says. "I think there are four sites around the Seeley Lake area, one up in the Swan Valley, two in Seeley, and then one down in Potomac that we have material that we can get to."

In the event of a snow plowing problem, Dickson wanted to make readily available the public works department phone number at: (406) 258-4753.

In the mean time, AAA is offering some roadside wisdom.

---Check the Roads Twice. You can check the Montana Department of Transportation's Road Report Map before you go.

---Make Sure Your Vehicle is in Peak Operating Condition. Have it inspected by a reputable auto technician.

---Carry an Emergency Roadside Kit in your Vehicle. This should include: jumper cables, basic repair tools, blankets, gloves, hats, food and water.

---If You Become Snowbound, Stay with Your Vehicle. It provides temporary shelter and makes it easier for help to find you.