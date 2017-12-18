Winter driving tips for the holidays

With many people traveling this week, here are some helpful winter driving tips.

Some simple driving tips to remember when you’re hitting the roads in extreme winter conditions is to make sure to travel at night, and try not to drive alone.

It's always a good idea to tell friends and family where you’re going and when you expect to be home.

Be sure your car is packed with extra winter gear included blankets, hand warmers, snow boots, things you might need if you were stranded.

It's also a good idea to bring snacks and water.

If you don't already have some these items in your car, pack them up soon so you're prepared when you hit the road for the holidays.