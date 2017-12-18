Clinical Study to Investigate Potential PTSD Treatment

Providence St. Patrick Hospital announced that it will open a new study clinic to evaluate the drug Tonmya in hopes of finding new treatments for veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, better known as PTSD.

Hospital representatives said the University of Montana and Tonix pharmaceuticals will assist in the study.

The clinic said this is part of a nationwide study and will begin tests next year on the drug with a target enrollment of 550 veterans who have suffered or are currently suffering from PTSD.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester helped bring the study to Missoula to give Montana veterans and reservists a chance to participate in this trial and to create a PTSD clinical research center in Montana.

“This trial offers hope in addressing an urgent health crisis facing Montana’s veterans,” said Tester, ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “When America’s finest return from deployment, they often face unseen wounds of war. It’s my sincere hope that through this trial we can identify a safe and effective treatment for those who served this nation.”

Eligible participants are those who have experienced one or more traumatic events during military service since 2001 and are experiencing ongoing disabling post-traumatic stress symptoms such as nightmares, flashbacks, agitation, irritability and disturbances in sleep. Interested participants will receive a screening visit at Providence Psychiatry, including a thorough psychiatric and medical examination.

"Tonmya is meant to be taken every night at bed time. We believe it improves sleep quality and that's very different from quantity. It is not a sleep pill. It is not narcotic. It is not addictive. In the sense there is no recognized risk of taking Tonmya,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix.

Veterans who have not been diagnosed with PTSD can apply to participate in the study.

For more information about the study go to https://thehonorstudy.com/