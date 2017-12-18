In Missoula, Western Montana mental health care workers are speaking up after state budget cuts force layoffs.

They are concerned for the well-being of hundreds of patients, who may be left without critical health services.

More than 50 case managers and community-based rehabilitation aides throughout Western Montana were laid off last Thursday.

One of the aides and her client today from the Western Montana Mental Health Center said that they are concerned that some of the most vulnerable people will be left without critical health care just before the holidays.

Lisa Leon, Community Based Rehab Aide at Western Montana Mental Health Center said that about 20 workers were there this morning, protesting the recent job cuts.

Leon was one of the aides laid off and said that she has two weeks to find her clients other health services.

Leon said that the case managers and the aides are critical for their patients because they make sure they take their medication, they take them to doctor’s appointments, and help them pick up groceries.

The case managers and aides have two weeks to try and find their clients the proper services after they leave.

"We are the people who love and care for the people you drive by and don't want to talk to. The people who are mumbling to themselves. Those are the people I love. Those are the people I am helping because I understand their mumbling," said Leon.

One of Leon's clients, Penn Wolfe, suffers from PTSD and anxiety.

She said that she has been held up in her apartment because she is too scared to reach out for help.

Wolfe believes other patients experience the same problem.

"If you don't have a family you are screwed. We have to rely on each other. And as she said they are trained for this. They are trained to be around the people that mumble or around me who can take things to extreme," said Wolfe.

Jodi Daly, CEO for the Western Montana Mental Health Center, said that the health center is in a place they never wanted to be.

Daly said that the most severe patients will be transitioned into a program of assertive community treatment.