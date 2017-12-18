Western Montana mental health care workers are speaking up after state budget cuts force layoffs

Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school. Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire. The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.
BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school. Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire. The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.
MISSOULA- A winter storm is predicted for parts of Northwest Montana starting Monday bring heavy snowfall and totals of up to 2 feet of snow in some areas. The National Weather Service out of Missoula says the potential for increasing moderate to heavy snow is high. This includes multiple days of snow accumulation across Northwest Montana and North-Central Idaho with this event. Those with the NWS also say moderate snow will be possible for West-central and Southwest Montana d...
MISSOULA- A winter storm is predicted for parts of Northwest Montana starting Monday bring heavy snowfall and totals of up to 2 feet of snow in some areas. The National Weather Service out of Missoula says the potential for increasing moderate to heavy snow is high. This includes multiple days of snow accumulation across Northwest Montana and North-Central Idaho with this event. Those with the NWS also say moderate snow will be possible for West-central and Southwest Montana d...
The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.
The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.
A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow.
A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow.
AAA projects more than 107-million Americans will travel between Saturday, December 23 and Monday, January 1, 2018. With Seeley Lake forecasted to be one of the hardest areas hit, with it expected to receive anywhere between 12 and 18-inches of snow, snow plow drivers are already making plans to clear roads in the small resort town.
AAA projects more than 107-million Americans will travel between Saturday, December 23 and Monday, January 1, 2018. With Seeley Lake forecasted to be one of the hardest areas hit, with it expected to receive anywhere between 12 and 18-inches of snow, snow plow drivers are already making plans to clear roads in the small resort town.
Providence St. Patrick Hospital announced that it will open a new study clinic...
Providence St. Patrick Hospital announced that it will open a new study clinic...
BYRAM, Miss. - A 5-year-old Mississippi boy called 911 to report that the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas. The Clarion Ledger reports that it happened Saturday in the Jackson suburb of Byram. An officer went to TyLon Pittman's home to assure him that the green creature wouldn't take anyone's gifts.
BYRAM, Miss. - A 5-year-old Mississippi boy called 911 to report that the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas. The Clarion Ledger reports that it happened Saturday in the Jackson suburb of Byram. An officer went to TyLon Pittman's home to assure him that the green creature wouldn't take anyone's gifts.