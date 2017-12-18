Weather Authority Alert: Plan for snow

A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days.

Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow.

Monday night that storm is expected to hit the northwest corner of the state. By Tuesday and Wednesday the rest of Western Montana will start to see the snow.

Along Interstate 90 there is a mixture of rain and snow, already causing slick road conditions.

Those with travel plans may want to hold off until after the storm as mountain passes are expected to see continuous, heavy snow. Winds will create colder temperatures, icy conditions and reduced visibility.

Higher elevations, including Lookout Pass and Marias Pass, have the potential for several feet of snow, while the low elevations should see anywhere from 9-15 inches by early Wednesday.

Numerous Winter Storm Watches, warnings, and advisories begin Monday night.