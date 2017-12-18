Mom and five kids homeless after Butte fire

BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school.

Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire.

The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.