Wildfire in Glacier County controlled, but not contained

GREAT FALLS- A wildfire has burned nearly 144 acres in Glacier County north of Browning.

The fire, which ignited Sunday afternoon, is believe to be human-caused. According to Carter Gallineaux, a fire investigator with Blackfeet Fire Management, at least one structure has been lost, but no injuries have been reported.

The fire is being handled thanks to mutual aid from Blackfeet Fire Management, Browning Volunteer Fire Department, East Glacier Volunteer Fire Department, Babb Volunteer Fire Department, and the Chief Mountain Hotshots.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.