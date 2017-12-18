Man charged for pursuing family at high speed on Interstate 15

A driver is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly pursuing another car down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph.

On December 16, Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Interstate 15 Northbound for a report of a vehicle being chased. The suspect vehicle was located and stopped in a parking lot. Police identified the driver as Tyson Sweat. According to charging documents, Sweat advised police he had been drinking and believed he saw a vehicle occupied by his girlfriend. He said he attempted to stop the vehicle by flashing his lights and following it. When the vehicle didn't stop, he pulled alongside it and realized he had the wrong vehicle. He stopped chasing them briefly, then decided to try to apologize, so he began following the vehicle again.

When police contacted the victims, the family of four said they were driving near Ulm when Sweat began to follow them closely and flashed his high beams. The victims say they increased speed to get away and at one point, reached speeds of 100 mph, but Sweat continued to follow closely. The driver of the family says when they neared Exit 277, Sweat tried to force them to take the exit, but they were able to accelerate and continue towards Great Falls. Sweat reportedly continued to follow closely until he was stopped by the deputy. The driver told police at one point in the chase, he displayed a handgun to get Sweat to stop following them, but it had no effect.

Sweat is charged with four counts of criminal endangerment and one count of reckless driving. He's held on a bond of $10,000.