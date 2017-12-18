Authorities say 13 train cars derailed, 50 hospitalized in Amtra - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Authorities say 13 train cars derailed, 50 hospitalized in Amtrak crash

Posted: Updated:

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on an Amtrak train derailment in Washington state (all times local):
  
12:50 p.m.
  
Authorities say a total of 13 train cars jumped the tracks Monday in a deadly Amtrak derailment south of Seattle.
  
Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the train had 12 cars and two engines traveling between Tacoma and Portland, Oregon.
  
Bova says five vehicles and two semitrailers underneath the train on Interstate 5 were hit when cars came off the tracks from above.
  
It wasn't clear how many train cars fell onto the road Monday.
  
___
  
12:05 p.m.
  
Hospital officials say at least two people are in critical condition and 11 others are seriously injured after a deadly train derailment outside Seattle.
  
Four hospitals say 50 people have been hospitalized but didn't immediately report all of their conditions. At least one person was in surgery Monday.
  
The Amtrak train running between Tacoma and Portland, Oregon, derailed south of Seattle as it was making its first run as part of a faster service that local authorities had warned could be dangerous.
  
The National Transportation Safety Board says it's sending a team, with the first members arriving Monday afternoon.
  
Board member Bella Dinn-Zarr told reporters in Washington, D.C., that it's too early to tell whether speed contributed to the accident.
  

___
  
11:55 a.m.
  
The section of track where an Amtrak train derailed had just been upgraded as part of a $181 million project for a new faster route.
  
Sound Transit, the public transit system for the Seattle area, owns the track and oversaw construction of the upgrades.
  
Agency spokeswoman Kimberly Reason says extensive testing was done before the opening of the system Monday but didn't immediately have further details.
  
Reason says the project rerouted Amtrak trains that had been taking a slower route along a BNSF Railway line.
  
Authorities say at least six people died when the train went off the track and sent some cars onto a highway below.
  
___
  
11:25 a.m.
  
A man who was driving on a highway alongside a train that derailed in Washington state says he and his friend rushed to help the victims.
  
Daniel Konzelman says they saw train cars with the roofs ripped off or tipped upside down Monday and a few vehicles on the roadway that were damaged.
  
He says they climbed into train cars and found injured passengers, some who were pinned underneath the train and others who appeared to be dead.
  
Konzelman says that if victims could move and seemed stable, he helped them climb out of the train. If they appeared seriously hurt, he tried to offer comfort by talking to them to calm them down.
  
The 24-year-old says he's an Eagle Scout with first-aid and emergency response training.
 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Polson children saved from drug endangered homes

    Polson children saved from drug endangered homes

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:51 AM EST2017-12-19 15:51:09 GMT

    POLSON- The Polson Police Department say several children were saved from dangerous living conditions because of a drug investigation called ‘Operation Blue Christmas’. 

    POLSON- The Polson Police Department say several children were saved from dangerous living conditions because of a drug investigation called ‘Operation Blue Christmas’. 

  • Snow Plow drivers prepare for heavy snowfall in Seeley Lake

    Snow Plow drivers prepare for heavy snowfall in Seeley Lake

    Monday, December 18 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-12-19 04:51:04 GMT

    AAA projects more than 107-million Americans will travel between Saturday, December 23 and Monday, January 1, 2018. With Seeley Lake forecasted to be one of the hardest areas hit, with it expected to receive anywhere between 12 and 18-inches of snow, snow plow drivers are already making plans to clear roads in the small resort town.

    AAA projects more than 107-million Americans will travel between Saturday, December 23 and Monday, January 1, 2018. With Seeley Lake forecasted to be one of the hardest areas hit, with it expected to receive anywhere between 12 and 18-inches of snow, snow plow drivers are already making plans to clear roads in the small resort town.

  • Winter driving tips for the holidays

    Winter driving tips for the holidays

    Monday, December 18 2017 10:41 PM EST2017-12-19 03:41:41 GMT

    With many people traveling this week, here are some helpful winter driving tips. 

    With many people traveling this week, here are some helpful winter driving tips. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Mom and five kids homeless after Butte fire

    Mom and five kids homeless after Butte fire

    Monday, December 18 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-18 23:40:46 GMT

    BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school. Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire. The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

    BUTTE - A family’s home is destroyed after a fire reported on Monday afternoon. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says at 12:19 PM, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Argyle. A woman and her five young children lived in the home. All were unhurt, and the children were safe at school. Firefighters say the family’s pet dog died in the fire. The fire's cause was not released at press time. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

  • Major snowfall totals predicted for Northwest Montana starting Monday

    Major snowfall totals predicted for Northwest Montana starting Monday

    Monday, December 18 2017 11:45 AM EST2017-12-18 16:45:23 GMT

    MISSOULA- A winter storm is predicted for parts of Northwest Montana starting Monday bring heavy snowfall and totals of up to 2 feet of snow in some areas.  The National Weather Service out of Missoula says the potential for increasing moderate to heavy snow is high. This includes multiple days of snow accumulation across Northwest Montana and North-Central Idaho with this event. Those with the NWS also say moderate snow will be possible for West-central and Southwest Montana d...

    MISSOULA- A winter storm is predicted for parts of Northwest Montana starting Monday bring heavy snowfall and totals of up to 2 feet of snow in some areas.  The National Weather Service out of Missoula says the potential for increasing moderate to heavy snow is high. This includes multiple days of snow accumulation across Northwest Montana and North-Central Idaho with this event. Those with the NWS also say moderate snow will be possible for West-central and Southwest Montana d...

  • Man admits to stealing La Quinta Inn ATM

    Man admits to stealing La Quinta Inn ATM

    Monday, December 18 2017 6:13 PM EST2017-12-18 23:13:58 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police. 

    The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police. 

  • Weather Authority Alert: Plan for snow

    Monday, December 18 2017 7:47 PM EST2017-12-19 00:47:48 GMT

    A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow. 

    A winter storm system is expected to move in and impact Northwest Montana over the next three days. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow. 

  • Snow Plow drivers prepare for heavy snowfall in Seeley Lake

    Snow Plow drivers prepare for heavy snowfall in Seeley Lake

    Monday, December 18 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-12-19 04:51:04 GMT

    AAA projects more than 107-million Americans will travel between Saturday, December 23 and Monday, January 1, 2018. With Seeley Lake forecasted to be one of the hardest areas hit, with it expected to receive anywhere between 12 and 18-inches of snow, snow plow drivers are already making plans to clear roads in the small resort town.

    AAA projects more than 107-million Americans will travel between Saturday, December 23 and Monday, January 1, 2018. With Seeley Lake forecasted to be one of the hardest areas hit, with it expected to receive anywhere between 12 and 18-inches of snow, snow plow drivers are already making plans to clear roads in the small resort town.

  • Clinical Study to Investigate Potential PTSD Treatment

    Clinical Study to Investigate Potential PTSD Treatment

    Monday, December 18 2017 10:18 PM EST2017-12-19 03:18:59 GMT

    Providence St. Patrick Hospital announced that it will open a new study clinic...

    Providence St. Patrick Hospital announced that it will open a new study clinic...

  • Mississippi boy dials 911 to say Grinch stealing Christmas

    Mississippi boy dials 911 to say Grinch stealing Christmas

    Monday, December 18 2017 4:17 PM EST2017-12-18 21:17:49 GMT

    BYRAM, Miss. - A 5-year-old Mississippi boy called 911 to report that the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas. The Clarion Ledger reports that it happened Saturday in the Jackson suburb of Byram. An officer went to TyLon Pittman's home to assure him that the green creature wouldn't take anyone's gifts. 

    BYRAM, Miss. - A 5-year-old Mississippi boy called 911 to report that the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas. The Clarion Ledger reports that it happened Saturday in the Jackson suburb of Byram. An officer went to TyLon Pittman's home to assure him that the green creature wouldn't take anyone's gifts. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.