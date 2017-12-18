Authorities say 13 train cars derailed, 50 hospitalized in Amtrak crash

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on an Amtrak train derailment in Washington state (all times local):



12:50 p.m.



Authorities say a total of 13 train cars jumped the tracks Monday in a deadly Amtrak derailment south of Seattle.



Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the train had 12 cars and two engines traveling between Tacoma and Portland, Oregon.



Bova says five vehicles and two semitrailers underneath the train on Interstate 5 were hit when cars came off the tracks from above.



It wasn't clear how many train cars fell onto the road Monday.



___



12:05 p.m.



Hospital officials say at least two people are in critical condition and 11 others are seriously injured after a deadly train derailment outside Seattle.



Four hospitals say 50 people have been hospitalized but didn't immediately report all of their conditions. At least one person was in surgery Monday.



The Amtrak train running between Tacoma and Portland, Oregon, derailed south of Seattle as it was making its first run as part of a faster service that local authorities had warned could be dangerous.



The National Transportation Safety Board says it's sending a team, with the first members arriving Monday afternoon.



Board member Bella Dinn-Zarr told reporters in Washington, D.C., that it's too early to tell whether speed contributed to the accident.



___



11:55 a.m.



The section of track where an Amtrak train derailed had just been upgraded as part of a $181 million project for a new faster route.



Sound Transit, the public transit system for the Seattle area, owns the track and oversaw construction of the upgrades.



Agency spokeswoman Kimberly Reason says extensive testing was done before the opening of the system Monday but didn't immediately have further details.



Reason says the project rerouted Amtrak trains that had been taking a slower route along a BNSF Railway line.



Authorities say at least six people died when the train went off the track and sent some cars onto a highway below.



___



11:25 a.m.



A man who was driving on a highway alongside a train that derailed in Washington state says he and his friend rushed to help the victims.



Daniel Konzelman says they saw train cars with the roofs ripped off or tipped upside down Monday and a few vehicles on the roadway that were damaged.



He says they climbed into train cars and found injured passengers, some who were pinned underneath the train and others who appeared to be dead.



Konzelman says that if victims could move and seemed stable, he helped them climb out of the train. If they appeared seriously hurt, he tried to offer comfort by talking to them to calm them down.



The 24-year-old says he's an Eagle Scout with first-aid and emergency response training.

