Snowmobile grooming begins at Lolo Pass

MISSOULA- With snowpack accumulating and much more on the way, snowmobile grooming is starting at Lolo Pass. Officials also remind recreationists to watch for avalanche advisories.

The Missoula Snowgoers are grooming the trail system at the Lolo Pass area in the Missoula and Powell ranger districts. A Lolo National Forest press release issued Dec. 18 says the Lolo Pass and Elk Meadows areas will be groomed first, followed by the rest of the system as snow accumulates in lower elevations. Maps with trail restrictions and information will be posted at trailheads, as well as the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and Lolo Hot Springs Resort.

Lolo Pass also offers eight miles of Nordic ski trails; click here for the latest trail reports.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center posts advisories on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; be sure to check out MissoulaAvalanche.org. Users can also practice using their avalanche beacons at the Lolo Pass Visitors Center’s beacon park.

Winter recreation passes are required to park at Lolo Pass Visitors Center; passes available for purchase Thursdays through Mondays from 7:30-4:15 Pacific Time, or at the front door for exact change or check.