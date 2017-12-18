Report: Less than a third of Montana companies create number of jobs promised

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - The Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund Program is one of Montana's programs to foster economic development and create jobs.



Begun back in 2005, the program was funded up front by $20 million from the coal severance tax fund. Three-quarters of the money funnels to job-creation grants for individual companies, with the rest reserved for planning projects.



Since its inception, 114 companies have taken advantage of the job creation aspect of the program, including 11 in Gallatin County.



But the Bozeman Chronicle reports that statewide only 23 percent of companies have created the number of jobs they proposed through the program, although some of the contracts remain active.



Still, officials involved in the program say it's been a success because of the new jobs that were created.

