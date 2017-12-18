"Multiple fatalities" on derailed Amtrak train

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on an Amtrak train derailment in Washington state (all times local):



9:35 a.m.



Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle.



Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says none of the fatalities were motorists who were in cars and trucks when the train came off the tracks on to I-5.



He says emergency responders are working to get survivors out and to area hospitals.



Authorities say the train derailed before 8 a.m. Monday, but no specifics were immediately available.



9:16 a.m.



Authorities say several vehicles on Interstate 5 were struck by the falling train cars when an Amtrak train derailed south of Seattle, and "multiple motorists" were injured on the roadway.



No fatalities of motorists were reported.



All southbound lanes of I-5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area.



The Pierce County Sheriff's office says "injuries and casualties" were reported when the train derailed before 8 a.m. Monday, but no specifics were immediately available.



9:01 a.m.



Chris Karnes was on the train Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle, three or four cars back from the front.



Karnes told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview Monday morning that he was "not sure what got hit."



He was unhurt and is now near the medical tents set up in a median area between north- and sound-bound Interstate 5, just south of DuPont, Washington.



Karnes said: "there are several cars that are hanging over the overpass," Karnes.



The train derailed before 8 a.m. Monday. Authorities reported "injuries and casualties" but did not immediately have more information.



