Missoula airport announces direct flights to Dallas, Chicago

MISSOULA- A new partnership will offer direct flights from Missoula to Dallas and Chicago.

American Airlines and the Missoula International Airport announced Monday, Dec. 18 that the new schedule will take effect June 7, 2018.

American Airlines flights will operate daily non-stop service from Missoula to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and seasonal daily non-stop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The new schedule effective June 7, operated by an Envoy E-175 aircraft:

Depart Dallas/Fort Worth 9:30 a.m. Arrive Missoula 11:56 a.m.

Depart Missoula 1:25 p.m. Arrive Dallas/Fort Worth 5:47 pm

Schedule effective June 7, 2018 to August 20, 2018-operated by Envoy E-175 aircraft.

Depart Chicago 10:05 a.m. Arrive Missoula 12:49 p.m.

Depart Missoula 12:30 p.m. Arrive Chicago 4:52 p.m.

Sen. Jon Tester also released a statement: “Offering more routes in and out of Montana connects our state with exciting opportunities. It opens up Big Sky Country for more visitors and businesses, creating new jobs and economic opportunities.”