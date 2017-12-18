Fire destroys popular 9 Mile Roadhouse near Huson

HUSON- A fire that sparked on Sunday night has destroyed a popular small-town bar and steakhouse.

Fire officials say that around 10:30 PM on Sunday, Dec. 17, a fire started in the 9 Mile Roadhouse in the Ninemile area outside Huson. Fire crews including Frenchtown, Missoula Rural and Missoula East responded to the blaze, and 30 crewmembers worked overnight.

But the fire destroyed most of the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters did say that an excavating crew will arrive Monday afternoon to salvage what memorabilia and other valuables might remain.

The log-cabin-style bar and restaurant was a popular local destination for drinks and a steakhouse menu. The restaurant was purchased by Shawna McWatters and her father, Scott, in 2012 after a years-long vacancy and reopened in 2013.

Residents spoke with ABCFOX and said they're devastated to lose a important gathering place for their community.