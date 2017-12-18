'Injuries and casualties' from Amtrak derailment

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on an Amtrak train derailment in Washington state (all times local):



8:37 a.m.



An Amtrak train derailed south of Seattle, and authorities say "injuries and casualties" were reported.



The train derailed about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle before 8 a.m. Monday, spilling at least one train car on to busy Interstate 5.



The Pierce County Sheriff's office says in a tweet that the train was heading south bound and that there were "injuries and casualties," but no numbers were immediately available.



All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area.



___



8:29 a.m.



An Amtrak train has derailed roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle, spilling cars onto a busy interstate.



The train derailed just before 8 a.m.



No other information was immediately available.



The train derailed just south of Tacoma, Washington.

