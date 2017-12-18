Major snowfall totals predicted for Northwest Montana starting Monday

MISSOULA- A winter storm is predicted for parts of Northwest Montana starting Dec. 18 bring heavy snowfall and totals of up to 2 feet of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service out of Missoula says the potential for increasing moderate to heavy snow is high. This includes multiple days of snow accumulation across northwest Montana, including the Flathead area, and the Idaho panhandle.

The NWS also warns that moderate snow will be possible for west-central and southwest Montana during the day on Wednesday with the passage of the cold front.

Wake up Montana's Weather Authority Dave Cochran is predicting numerous inches of accumulation in this three-day snow model.

"Dust off those snow shovel," Cochran said.

Cochran says the new snow arrives Monday night into Tuesday across northwest Montana in the Glacier National Park Region, Marias Pass, and I-90 over Lookout Pass.

Higher elevations, including Lookout Pass and Marias Pass, have the potential for several feet of snow, while the low elevations should see anywhere from 9-15 inches by early Wednesday.

Numerous Winter Storm Watches, warnings, and advisories begin Monday night.