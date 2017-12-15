A new upbeat gym brings heart rate interval training to Missoula

In Missoula, a new upbeat gym may be able to help you accomplish that upcoming New Year’s resolution while monitoring your heart rate.

The orange theory workout is heart rate interval training, which includes running, rowing, and floor workouts.

The goal is to reach the orange heart rate zone to maximize calorie burn after the workout.

Owner, Alex Burreson said that each member has a heart rate monitor on the entire workout, which is displayed on the screen at all times.

Both owners are from Western Montana and said that they want to empower people in Missoula to get in shape, while also creating a friendly atmosphere.

"For us to come into the studio and be told what to do, when to go do it… super high energy and super fun… a coach that is always trying to hold you accountable. I saw in three months 25 pounds of weight-loss and 3 inches off my waist and that was the first time in my life I actually succeeded at going to a gym," said Alex.

"It is so scalable and anyone can do it. And you see it is addicting. It is so fun. I love this family atmosphere that we have not just in this orange theory in missoula but at all the orange theory's across the network," said Kolleen.

Alex said that this one hour workout session is run by a certified professional coach, who can modify workouts based on ability.

Alex said if you can walk in the door, you can do the workout.

"They get addicted to the results. They get excited to be here and see the coaches because we know them at a more personal level. They can tell us if something is going on that day. They can let us know. They can leave it at the door when they walk in. They can focus on them and focus on that workout and really maximize their time here with us," said head trainer, Jalyssa Gorder.