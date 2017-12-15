University of Montana helps Missoula bone and teeth investigatio - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

University of Montana helps Missoula bone and teeth investigation

More questions than answers still in the case of a box of bones found in a Missoula shed.

We learned more about those bones and the role University of Montana played in advancing the case.

When a cleaning crew found a box of bones in a shed behind this Missoula rental home they called police and police called Kirsten Green.

"That is our goal right. It is to be their voice and tell their story as much as we can," said Green.

Green an associate anthropology professor at University of Montana said that her department often helps investigators when bones are found. But this case was different.

"Cases with kids is always difficult," said Green.

Green showed us on models how her team used years of data and special tools like these calipers to find an approximate age of the bones.

She believed all the bones belonged to children under the age of ten.

Kirsten and her team found three of these molars and that's when they determined there had to be three people because each person only has one.

Green said that they believe these teeth and bones are modern, which she said would most likely be from the last 100 years or so.

"Unfortunately the more modern the remains are the more forensic they are, so the less accurate dating becomes, which is why we rely so heavily on DNA," said Green.

The bones are now awaiting DNA tests from University of North Texas.

"I am fairly confident that UNT will be able to get DNA because teeth are very hardy. They last a long time because of the enamel that protects them and so they should be able to get DNA pretty successfully," said Green.

Meantime, police said that people who used to live in this house are cooperating with their investigation.

Those DNA tests could take months.  

