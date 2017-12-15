Herbert Named Second Team Academic All-American

Montana State receiver Mitchell Herbert earned Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors Thursday as one of the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I football.
Montana State receiver Mitchell Herbert earned Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors Thursday as one of the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I football.
Freshman Isaac Bonton has left the Bobcat men’s basketball program, MSU coach Brian Fish said Thursday.
Freshman Isaac Bonton has left the Bobcat men’s basketball program, MSU coach Brian Fish said Thursday.
University of Providence signals commitment to building national powerhouse wrestling programs with state of the art wrestling facility on campus.
University of Providence signals commitment to building national powerhouse wrestling programs with state of the art wrestling facility on campus.
Tuesday, the Montana Public Service Commission voted unanimously to approve the sale of electricity from a 23 megawatt wind farm to NorthWestern Energy. The agreement is based on a 15-year timeline. Under the proposal, New Colony Wind will develop the wind farm near Martinsdale, east of Helena. According to a press release from the PSC, the facility is expected to produce an average annual output of 76, 181 megawatt hours, or enough electricity to power 6,900 homes, and is...
Tuesday, the Montana Public Service Commission voted unanimously to approve the sale of electricity from a 23 megawatt wind farm to NorthWestern Energy. The agreement is based on a 15-year timeline. Under the proposal, New Colony Wind will develop the wind farm near Martinsdale, east of Helena. According to a press release from the PSC, the facility is expected to produce an average annual output of 76, 181 megawatt hours, or enough electricity to power 6,900 homes, and is...
When a cleaning crew found a box of bones in a shed behind this Missoula rental home they called police and police called Kirsten Green.
When a cleaning crew found a box of bones in a shed behind this Missoula rental home they called police and police called Kirsten Green.
The orange theory workout is heart rate interval training, which includes running, rowing, and floor workouts.
The orange theory workout is heart rate interval training, which includes running, rowing, and floor workouts.
Montana State receiver Mitchell Herbert earned Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors Thursday as one of the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I football.
Montana State receiver Mitchell Herbert earned Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors Thursday as one of the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I football.
Idaho got back to its winning ways on Friday night in the Cowan Spectrum, defeating Simon Fraser, 73-54.
Idaho got back to its winning ways on Friday night in the Cowan Spectrum, defeating Simon Fraser, 73-54.
Dan Ramsay, who has guided the Whitworth University baseball program for the last nine years, is leaving the school to become the manager of the Minnesota Twins' minor league team in the Gulf Coast League.
Dan Ramsay, who has guided the Whitworth University baseball program for the last nine years, is leaving the school to become the manager of the Minnesota Twins' minor league team in the Gulf Coast League.
The Vandals hit the floor inside Cowan Spectrum for the first time this season on Friday night. Idaho got 21 points from junior Mikayla Ferenz and a career-high 13 from sophomore Isabelle Hadden as Idaho's seven-game win streak against the Redhawks came to a close, 68-60.
The Vandals hit the floor inside Cowan Spectrum for the first time this season on Friday night. Idaho got 21 points from junior Mikayla Ferenz and a career-high 13 from sophomore Isabelle Hadden as Idaho's seven-game win streak against the Redhawks came to a close, 68-60.
Montana State receiver Mitchell Herbert earned Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors Thursday as one of the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I football.
Montana State receiver Mitchell Herbert earned Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors Thursday as one of the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I football.
Freshman Isaac Bonton has left the Bobcat men’s basketball program, MSU coach Brian Fish said Thursday.
Freshman Isaac Bonton has left the Bobcat men’s basketball program, MSU coach Brian Fish said Thursday.
Wyoming rallied from a six-point deficit with 33 seconds left in regulation to prevail 93-88 in overtime.
Wyoming rallied from a six-point deficit with 33 seconds left in regulation to prevail 93-88 in overtime.
A native of Rathdrum, Idaho, and second-team All-Sun Belt selection, Coffey handled punting and kicking duties for the Vandals.
A native of Rathdrum, Idaho, and second-team All-Sun Belt selection, Coffey handled punting and kicking duties for the Vandals.
Mata'afa becomes the Cougars' first defensive lineman consensus All-American since Rein Long accomplished this feat back in 2002.
Mata'afa becomes the Cougars' first defensive lineman consensus All-American since Rein Long accomplished this feat back in 2002.
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.
EWU had four players in double-figures for the first time this season. Senior Delaney Hodgins led the way with 18, followed closely by Uriah Howard and Violet Kapri Morrow who had 17 apiece.
EWU had four players in double-figures for the first time this season. Senior Delaney Hodgins led the way with 18, followed closely by Uriah Howard and Violet Kapri Morrow who had 17 apiece.
MORENCI, MICHIGAN-- Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. According to reporters at 13abc in Michigan, state police there have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula police to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three boys, ages tk. Experts determined that the bones found in a box in a shed in Missoula belonged to three children, ages tk, and se...
MORENCI, MICHIGAN-- Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. According to reporters at 13abc in Michigan, state police there have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula police to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three boys, ages tk. Experts determined that the bones found in a box in a shed in Missoula belonged to three children, ages tk, and se...
MISSOULA- A search warrant filed Dec. 7 indicates that police are investigating a possible homicide discovered at a Missoula residence. Forensic examination indicates that bones and teeth found in a box in a shed belong to three children. ABCFOX has obtained the search warrant with more information about the search:
MISSOULA- A search warrant filed Dec. 7 indicates that police are investigating a possible homicide discovered at a Missoula residence. Forensic examination indicates that bones and teeth found in a box in a shed belong to three children. ABCFOX has obtained the search warrant with more information about the search:
Missoula police are still looking to schedule an interview with a former tenant at a rental property where a box with skeletal remains of at least three children was found.
Missoula police are still looking to schedule an interview with a former tenant at a rental property where a box with skeletal remains of at least three children was found.
Living in Montana one of the many things you need to be on the lookout for is black ice.
Living in Montana one of the many things you need to be on the lookout for is black ice.
When a cleaning crew found a box of bones in a shed behind this Missoula rental home they called police and police called Kirsten Green.
When a cleaning crew found a box of bones in a shed behind this Missoula rental home they called police and police called Kirsten Green.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
KALISPELL- ScottiBelli's announces they're moving to a newly purchased location at 302 South Main street. This is just two blocks from their current location. According to a release emailed to Montana newsrooms,
KALISPELL- ScottiBelli's announces they're moving to a newly purchased location at 302 South Main street. This is just two blocks from their current location. According to a release emailed to Montana newsrooms,