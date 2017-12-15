New Information: How experts determined bones belonged to three children

Missoula police are still looking to schedule an interview with a former tenant at a rental property where a box with skeletal remains of at least three children was found.

Sergeant Travis Welsh says the department reached out to several people who were associated with the rental house at 2166 South 12th Street West and they are all cooperating. The box was found by a cleaning crew in September.

Montana Right Now also met with Kirsten Green, a professor at the UM Anthropology department. She and her students examined the bones in November. She said they were all fragments of facial bones and she was able to determine age ranges based on the teeth and the size of the bones. She also said they were able to determine the bones came from at least three people because they found three of the same tooth and each person only has one of this specific tooth.

The bones are now awaiting DNA tests at the University of North Texas. Green said teeth usually preserve DNA well, so she's hopeful they'll get a sample to determine who these children were.