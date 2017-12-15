Bonton Leaves Bobcats - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bonton Leaves Bobcats

BOZEMAN -

Courtesy of Montana State Sports Information:

Freshman Isaac Bonton has left the Bobcat men’s basketball program, MSU coach Brian Fish said Thursday.

A 6-3 guard from Portland, Bonton played in each of MSU’s first 11 games, averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 rebounds. “I want to thank Isaac for his contributions to our program,” Fish said, “and wish him good luck in the future.”

Montana State hosts Denver on Monday at 7 pm in Worthington Arena, before a December 21 contest at Omaha closes the non-conference season.

