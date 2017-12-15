Council moves date of Grove Street Townhome vote

MISSOULA- City Council wants to notify the public of a change in the scheduled vote on a townhome proposal.

The Kolendich Grove Street Townhomes conditional use request seeks to build a 31-unit townhome development on 6 acres west of Grove Street and south of River Road.

Missoula City Council had initially delayed its vote on the item due to complaints that the Two Rivers Neighborhood Council leadership team wasn’t notified of the proposal by certified letter. But council learned later that the leadership team doesn’t have any active members, so there’s “no one to notify,” according to a city press release issued Dec. 15.

City staff say the council’s vote on the Grove Street Townhomes item will now be held on Monday, Dec. 18, at the regular 7 PM council meeting. The public is invited to comment at the meeting.

A previous City Council meeting on the Grove Street proposal drew complaints from residents in the area, who said it will increase traffic in the quiet neighborhood