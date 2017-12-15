Council moves date of Grove Street Townhome vote - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Council moves date of Grove Street Townhome vote

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA- City Council wants to notify the public of a change in the scheduled vote on a townhome proposal.

The Kolendich Grove Street Townhomes conditional use request seeks to build a 31-unit townhome development on 6 acres west of Grove Street and south of River Road.

Missoula City Council had initially delayed its vote on the item due to complaints that the Two Rivers Neighborhood Council leadership team wasn’t notified of the proposal by certified letter. But council learned later that the leadership team doesn’t have any active members, so there’s “no one to notify,” according to a city press release issued Dec. 15.

City staff say the council’s vote on the Grove Street Townhomes item will now be held on Monday, Dec. 18, at the regular 7 PM council meeting. The public is invited to comment at the meeting.   

A previous City Council meeting on the Grove Street proposal drew complaints from residents in the area, who said it will increase traffic in the quiet neighborhood

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Herbert Named Second Team Academic All-American

    Herbert Named Second Team Academic All-American

    Friday, December 15 2017 4:11 PM EST2017-12-15 21:11:14 GMT

    Montana State receiver Mitchell Herbert earned Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors Thursday as one of the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I football.

    Montana State receiver Mitchell Herbert earned Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors Thursday as one of the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I football.

  • Bonton Leaves Bobcats

    Bonton Leaves Bobcats

    Friday, December 15 2017 4:01 PM EST2017-12-15 21:01:39 GMT

    Freshman Isaac Bonton has left the Bobcat men’s basketball program, MSU coach Brian Fish said Thursday.

    Freshman Isaac Bonton has left the Bobcat men’s basketball program, MSU coach Brian Fish said Thursday.

  • Council moves date of Grove Street Townhome vote

    Council moves date of Grove Street Townhome vote

    Friday, December 15 2017 2:44 PM EST2017-12-15 19:44:26 GMT

    MISSOULA- City Council wants to notify the public of a change in the scheduled vote on a townhome proposal. The Kolendich Grove Street Townhomes conditional use request seeks to build a 31-unit townhome development on 6 acres west of Grove Street and south of River Road. Missoula City Council had initially delayed its vote on the item due to complaints that the Two Rivers Neighborhood Council leadership team wasn’t notified of the proposal by certified letter. But council lear...

    MISSOULA- City Council wants to notify the public of a change in the scheduled vote on a townhome proposal. The Kolendich Grove Street Townhomes conditional use request seeks to build a 31-unit townhome development on 6 acres west of Grove Street and south of River Road. Missoula City Council had initially delayed its vote on the item due to complaints that the Two Rivers Neighborhood Council leadership team wasn’t notified of the proposal by certified letter. But council lear...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigate tie between Missoula bones and Michigan case

    Police investigate tie between Missoula bones and Michigan case

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:50 PM EST2017-12-14 23:50:38 GMT

    MORENCI, MICHIGAN-- Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. According to reporters at 13abc in Michigan, state police there have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula police to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three boys, ages tk. Experts determined that the bones found in a box in a shed in Missoula belonged to three children, ages tk, and se...

    MORENCI, MICHIGAN-- Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. According to reporters at 13abc in Michigan, state police there have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula police to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three boys, ages tk. Experts determined that the bones found in a box in a shed in Missoula belonged to three children, ages tk, and se...

  • Missoula police investigate bones as homicide: COURT DOCS

    Missoula police investigate bones as homicide: COURT DOCS

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:54 PM EST2017-12-13 21:54:58 GMT

    MISSOULA- A search warrant filed Dec. 7 indicates that police are investigating a possible homicide discovered at a Missoula residence. Forensic examination indicates that bones and teeth found in a box in a shed belong to three children. ABCFOX has obtained the search warrant with more information about the search:

    MISSOULA- A search warrant filed Dec. 7 indicates that police are investigating a possible homicide discovered at a Missoula residence. Forensic examination indicates that bones and teeth found in a box in a shed belong to three children. ABCFOX has obtained the search warrant with more information about the search:

  • Ohio reporter talks after child remains possibly connected to 3 missing Michigan boys

    Ohio reporter talks after child remains possibly connected to 3 missing Michigan boys

    Friday, December 15 2017 12:40 PM EST2017-12-15 17:40:22 GMT

    Missoula Police are teaming up with Michigan State Police to investigate whether the remains of three children found in Missoula are linked to the 2010 disappearance of three Michigan brothers. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke on Thursday with a reporter at 13ABC Action News, WTVG.

    Missoula Police are teaming up with Michigan State Police to investigate whether the remains of three children found in Missoula are linked to the 2010 disappearance of three Michigan brothers. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke on Thursday with a reporter at 13ABC Action News, WTVG.

  • Landmark Kalispell restaurant moves locations on Main Street

    Landmark Kalispell restaurant moves locations on Main Street

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:41 AM EST2017-12-14 16:41:05 GMT

    KALISPELL- ScottiBelli's announces they're moving to a newly purchased location at 302 South Main street.  This is just two blocks from their current location. According to a release emailed to Montana newsrooms, 

    KALISPELL- ScottiBelli's announces they're moving to a newly purchased location at 302 South Main street.  This is just two blocks from their current location. According to a release emailed to Montana newsrooms, 

  • Police seek former tenant of property where bones turned up

    Police seek former tenant of property where bones turned up

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-12-13 23:51:23 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the bones of three children being found in a shed in Missoula (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a person they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.    A cleaning crew found the box when a tenant was evicted from the property.    Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh to...

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the bones of three children being found in a shed in Missoula (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a person they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.    A cleaning crew found the box when a tenant was evicted from the property.    Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh to...

  • Michigan authorities contact Missoula Police regarding human remains case

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-14 22:26:01 GMT

    Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.

    Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.

  • Crime victim advocate announces support for Hauck

    Crime victim advocate announces support for Hauck

    MISSOULA- The re-hiring of Bobby Hauck as the head coach of the Montana Grizzlies is continuing to cause controversy. Earlier this month, UM grad student and football fan Lisa Davey created a Change.org petition against Hauck’s hiring, saying he didn’t hold Griz players accountable during his first tenure and contributed to an atmosphere of sexual assault. Davey’s petition said, “Women are more important than winning.” More than 30 UM faculty members al...

    MISSOULA- The re-hiring of Bobby Hauck as the head coach of the Montana Grizzlies is continuing to cause controversy. Earlier this month, UM grad student and football fan Lisa Davey created a Change.org petition against Hauck’s hiring, saying he didn’t hold Griz players accountable during his first tenure and contributed to an atmosphere of sexual assault. Davey’s petition said, “Women are more important than winning.” More than 30 UM faculty members al...

  • Missoula police turn to national database to try to identify childrens' bones

    Missoula police turn to national database to try to identify childrens' bones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:51 PM EST2017-12-13 21:51:55 GMT

    Missoula Police are trying to identify three children whose bone fragments and teeth were found in a shed this fall. 

    Missoula Police are trying to identify three children whose bone fragments and teeth were found in a shed this fall. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.