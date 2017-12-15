Missoula bones investigation delayed by case backlog

The investigation of childrens’ remains found in Missoula may be delayed for months. The Montana State Crime Lab is sending the bone fragments of three children to the University of North Texas in Denton for DNA testing. UNT's sophisticated laboratory helps process evidence from missing persons cases.

A staffer with the Montana State Crime Lab said as of Dec. 15, the Texas lab’s caseload is backlogged due to the temporary loss of a federal grant. He estimated that it could take months for examiners to test the Missoula bones' DNA.

The UNT Center for Human Identification processed 1,200 out-of-state samples in 2016, according to the Center for Investigative Reporting. Only seven states have laboratories equipped to do the kind of advanced mitochondrial DNA testing that UNT provides. The center lost a crucial $1 million in funding in March 2017, according to Forensic Magazine, preventing researchers from processing out-of-state cases. Funding was restored and work began again Sept. 1. In a public statement, the Texas scientists said they will be processing cases on a first-come first-serve order.

The bone fragments and teeth were discovered in a box in a Missoula shed in September. In mid-December, investigators confirmed that Missoula and Michigan authorities are collaborating to see if the bones could possibly belong to three young Michigan brothers who disappeared in 2010. So far, investigators have not disclosed whether there is any other link between the cases besides the age of the boys and the estimated age of the sets of bones.