Stockgrowers hear about deal to sell Montana beef to Chinese company

Montana State receiver Mitchell Herbert earned Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors Thursday as one of the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I football.
Freshman Isaac Bonton has left the Bobcat men’s basketball program, MSU coach Brian Fish said Thursday.
MISSOULA- City Council wants to notify the public of a change in the scheduled vote on a townhome proposal. The Kolendich Grove Street Townhomes conditional use request seeks to build a 31-unit townhome development on 6 acres west of Grove Street and south of River Road. Missoula City Council had initially delayed its vote on the item due to complaints that the Two Rivers Neighborhood Council leadership team wasn’t notified of the proposal by certified letter. But council lear...
Missoula Police are teaming up with Michigan State Police to investigate whether the remains of three children found in Missoula are linked to the 2010 disappearance of three Michigan brothers. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke on Thursday with a reporter at 13ABC Action News, WTVG.
MORENCI, MICHIGAN-- Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. According to reporters at 13abc in Michigan, state police there have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula police to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three boys, ages tk. Experts determined that the bones found in a box in a shed in Missoula belonged to three children, ages tk, and se...
MISSOULA- A search warrant filed Dec. 7 indicates that police are investigating a possible homicide discovered at a Missoula residence. Forensic examination indicates that bones and teeth found in a box in a shed belong to three children. ABCFOX has obtained the search warrant with more information about the search:
Missoula Police are teaming up with Michigan State Police to investigate whether the remains of three children found in Missoula are linked to the 2010 disappearance of three Michigan brothers. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke on Thursday with a reporter at 13ABC Action News, WTVG.
KALISPELL- ScottiBelli's announces they're moving to a newly purchased location at 302 South Main street. This is just two blocks from their current location. According to a release emailed to Montana newsrooms,
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the bones of three children being found in a shed in Missoula (all times local): 4:15 p.m. Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a person they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September. A cleaning crew found the box when a tenant was evicted from the property. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh to...
Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.
MISSOULA- The re-hiring of Bobby Hauck as the head coach of the Montana Grizzlies is continuing to cause controversy. Earlier this month, UM grad student and football fan Lisa Davey created a Change.org petition against Hauck’s hiring, saying he didn’t hold Griz players accountable during his first tenure and contributed to an atmosphere of sexual assault. Davey’s petition said, “Women are more important than winning.” More than 30 UM faculty members al...
Missoula Police are trying to identify three children whose bone fragments and teeth were found in a shed this fall.
