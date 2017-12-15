Black ice, how to react if you start to slide

Living in Montana one of the many things you need to be on the lookout for is black ice. But how do spot it, and how do you correct yourself once you hit it?

Your first reaction if you hit black ice is to remain calm and do not over react. Do not hit the brakes and make sure to keep the wheel straight.

Black ice tends to form in the early morning and evening, but always be prepared. Black ice is hard to spot, but can be seen in if in the right light, it forms in smooth, glossy sheets.

So what do you do if you hit it? If you feel the end of your car sliding left or right then make a gentle turn of the steering wheel in the same direction. If you try to struggle by turning the opposite direction you risk skidding or spinning out.

Also, do not hit the brakes. Instead simply let off the gas and if possible, shift into a lower gear.