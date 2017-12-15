Fans wait in long lines for the new Star Wars movie

MORENCI, MICHIGAN-- Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. According to reporters at 13abc in Michigan, state police there have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula police to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three boys, ages tk. Experts determined that the bones found in a box in a shed in Missoula belonged to three children, ages tk, and se...
Missoula Police are teaming up with Michigan State Police to investigate whether the remains of three children found in Missoula are linked to the 2010 disappearance of three Michigan brothers. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke on Thursday with a reporter at 13ABC Action News, WTVG.
MISSOULA- A search warrant filed Dec. 7 indicates that police are investigating a possible homicide discovered at a Missoula residence. Forensic examination indicates that bones and teeth found in a box in a shed belong to three children. ABCFOX has obtained the search warrant with more information about the search:
Missoula Police are trying to identify three children whose bone fragments and teeth were found in a shed this fall.
Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.
