Fans wait in long lines for the new Star Wars movie

Well everyone has been talking all day about how excited they are about the night premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

At AMC Missoula 12 theater, parking lots were packed, concession lines were busy and everyone was excited and even dressed for the new Star Wars movie.

It's been more than a year since the last Star Wars movie was released.

After waiting only and year, some fans said it's just still too long.

Thursday night fans wait in lines with popcorn and candy in anticipation of the movie.

One fan said he's feeling the force when I asked him about how excited he is to watch the film.

"Well, those are two pretty big questions. I mean, I am super, super crazy excited, right? There was a time, where I didn't know if I was going to see another Star Wars movie in theaters. I'm dressed up because it's such a big deal. My sister is also dressed up she is general Leia. She is currently holding the seats for us,” said Kegan Rabil.

According to Box Office Mojo, Star Wars: The Force Awakens made more than $936 million in theaters.

Ranking as the 3rd most grossing movie of all time.

Otherwise, expect long lines and packed parking lots for the next few days at your local theater.