Ohio reporter talks after child remains possibly connected to 3 missing Michigan boys

Missoula Police are teaming up with Michigan State Police to investigate whether the remains of three children found in Missoula are linked to the 2010 disappearance of three Michigan brothers.



The bones and teeth of three children were found in September in a shed near a Missoula home.

An anthropologist estimated the children's ages to be 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old.



Tanner, Alexander and Andrew Skelton were 5, 7 and 9 when they were last seen at their father's Morenci, Michigan, home in November 2010.



ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke on Thursday with a reporter at 13ABC Action News, WTVG.

Shaun Hegarty has been working this story in Michigan, since the Skelton boys disappeared seven years ago.

Angela began by asking him, with the ages of the children being the biggest connection in the case right now, who initiated this investigation, the Missoula Police Department or the Michigan State Police.