Missing Spokane woman in remote area found safe

UPDATE: (December 14, 2017 4:20 p.m.)

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Sheriff's Office confirms that 24-year-old Allyssa Rae Gall has been found alive, was treated, and sent to a local hospital.

________________________

UPDATE: (December 14, 2017 4:00 p.m.)

Family members confirm that the girl missing in Shoshone County woods is 24-year old Allyssa Rae Gall, who also goes by Alice Parker, from Spokane Valley.

_________________________________

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are actively searching for a missing Spokane woman north of Kingston near Coeur d'Alene River Road.

Undersheriff Holly Lindsey tells us that this all started Wednesday night when three girls, two of them teenagers and one in her 20's, went north to watch the meteor shower.

Their car slid out on ice, crashed, and they couldn't get it out.

The girls sat for about an hour, then the oldest said she was going to use the bathroom, but never returned.

The other two girls got out to look for her but eventually got a ride back to Wallace where they reported her missing.

Law enforcement has been out all morning looking for her. Our reporter Adam Mayer has arrived on scene.