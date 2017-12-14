Billings judge to replace Wheat on Montana Supreme Court

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has appointed a District Court judge in Billings to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court. Bullock's office on Thursday announced Judge Ingrid Gustafson will replace Justice Mike Wheat, who is retiring Dec. 31. Gustafson was appointed in 2004 to the 13th Judicial District in Yellowstone County. She previously worked as a staff attorney for the Social Security Administration and in private practi...

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has appointed a District Court judge in Billings to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court. Bullock's office on Thursday announced Judge Ingrid Gustafson will replace Justice Mike Wheat, who is retiring Dec. 31. Gustafson was appointed in 2004 to the 13th Judicial District in Yellowstone County. She previously worked as a staff attorney for the Social Security Administration and in private practi...