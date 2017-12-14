Missoula firefighters do wilderness training at the mountains

MISSOULA- The re-hiring of Bobby Hauck as the head coach of the Montana Grizzlies is continuing to cause controversy. Earlier this month, UM grad student and football fan Lisa Davey created a Change.org petition against Hauck’s hiring, saying he didn’t hold Griz players accountable during his first tenure and contributed to an atmosphere of sexual assault. Davey’s petition said, “Women are more important than winning.” More than 30 UM faculty members al...
Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the bones of three children being found in a shed in Missoula (all times local): 4:15 p.m. Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a person they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September. A cleaning crew found the box when a tenant was evicted from the property. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh to...
It was 'Move-In Day' for the incoming president of the University of Montana and his family. Seth Bodnar and his wife, Chelsea, along with their three children arrived in Missoula from Chicago on Monday and have been staying with Chelsea's parents, who live in Missoula.
BOZEMAN- Montana Highway Patrol is on scene of a multi vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Belgrade at mile post 300. The Montana Department of Transportation also reports another crash at mile post 299 also on Interstate 90 at the Belgrade Airport Interchange.
KALISPELL- ScottiBelli's announces they're moving to a newly purchased location at 302 South Main street. This is just two blocks from their current location. According to a release emailed to Montana newsrooms,
Missoula Police are trying to identify three children whose bone fragments and teeth were found in a shed this fall.
MISSOULA- A search warrant filed Dec. 7 indicates that police are investigating a possible homicide discovered at a Missoula residence. Forensic examination indicates that bones and teeth found in a box in a shed belong to three children. ABCFOX has obtained the search warrant with more information about the search:
