Missoula firefighters do wilderness training at the mountains

The Missoula Fire Department headed to the mountain today for a specialized wilderness medicine rescue training.

The Missoula Fire Department is doing their first scenario for wilderness training, which was treating a gunshot wound.

"Let's do a pulse check,” said one firefighter.

This was one of many scenarios they practiced today.

About a dozen Missoula firefighters, who are also a part of the internal rescue team, came out for the wilderness training with Aerie Backcountry Medicine.

First, the firefighters packed their bags with emergency supplies like food, blankets, and drinks to stay hydrated.

Then they started hiking up the mountain to find the victim.

Dean Johnson, Captain of Missoula Fire Department said that these are situations they do not handle often.

"Well it just makes us better. It improves our skill. It forces us to think outside of the box. It forces us to think and react to situations that we potentially haven't encountered in the past,” said Johnson.

These firefighters reacted by calling dispatch and requesting a helicopter from two bear air.

They said that the victim got shot and is suffering from trauma to the head.

Aerie instructor, Mike Wilson, is taking notes and evaluating how the firefighters are reacting to the situation.

"We are able to provide this service and set up this training for them so they can come and participate and test their skills and then we can give them some feedback on things they did well and then we can give them areas where they can improve and go back and train on," said Wilson.

The team will also practice an avalanche drill and another where a maintenance worker takes a big fall.

The Missoula Fire Captain said that it is important to have the basics and do your best to avoid situations like these.

"At least have minimal shelter, something to keep warm and hopefully some food and something to hydrate with. Hydration is very important especially in winter months. You get dehydrated in 20 degree weather as easily as you can in 80 degree weather and it is something people don't often think about," said Johnson.

Aerie evaluated each scenario and went over the evaluations with the firefighters Thursday afternoon.

Aerie backcountry medicine also plans to do the training with Airforce Pararescue specialists soon.