Bozeman emergency shelter receives huge grant, needs community help to match funds

As temperatures drop, beds are filling up at the Bozeman Warming Center and already this season a record-number of people have used the facility.

The emergency shelter is operated by the HRDC and relies heavily on donations and volunteers, especially this year as the organization had to open overflow shelters for the first time.

Warming Center Coordinator Adam Poeschl says the HRDC has partnered with Christ the King Church to provide overnight shelter for women and families.

Overflow shelters stretch HRDC resources, but the operating costs of the extra facilities could be completely covered after a generous contribution from a local donor was made Thursday.

Robin Mayer, HRDC Outreach Coordinator, says Thursday afternoon a local donor pledged up to $24,000 in matching grant funds to the program.

If the community can raise $24,000 for the HRDC, Mayer says the total $48,000 is enough to cover overflow shelter staffing seven days a week for the rest of the season.

The link to donate is here.

Without emergency shelters, Poeschl says people in the Gallatin Valley would end up sleeping in their cars or even outside under blankets, tarps or sleeping bags.

The Warming Center is open every night from 7 pm- 7 am, November 1-March 31.