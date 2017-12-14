Bozeman emergency shelter receives huge grant, needs community h - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman emergency shelter receives huge grant, needs community help to match funds

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

As temperatures drop, beds are filling up at the Bozeman Warming Center and already this season a record-number of people have used the facility.

The emergency shelter is operated by the HRDC and relies heavily on donations and volunteers, especially this year as the organization had to open overflow shelters for the first time.

Warming Center Coordinator Adam Poeschl says the HRDC has partnered with Christ the King Church to provide overnight shelter for women and families.

Overflow shelters stretch HRDC resources, but the operating costs of the extra facilities could be completely covered after a generous contribution from a local donor was made Thursday.

Robin Mayer, HRDC Outreach Coordinator, says Thursday afternoon a local donor pledged up to $24,000 in matching grant funds to the program.

 If the community can raise $24,000 for the HRDC, Mayer says the total $48,000 is enough to cover overflow shelter staffing seven days a week for the rest of the season.

The link to donate is here.

Without emergency shelters, Poeschl says people in the Gallatin Valley would end up sleeping in their cars or even outside under blankets, tarps or sleeping bags.

The Warming Center is open every night from 7 pm- 7 am, November 1-March 31.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crime victim advocate announces support for Hauck

    Crime victim advocate announces support for Hauck

    MISSOULA- The re-hiring of Bobby Hauck as the head coach of the Montana Grizzlies is continuing to cause controversy. Earlier this month, UM grad student and football fan Lisa Davey created a Change.org petition against Hauck’s hiring, saying he didn’t hold Griz players accountable during his first tenure and contributed to an atmosphere of sexual assault. Davey’s petition said, “Women are more important than winning.” More than 30 UM faculty members al...

    MISSOULA- The re-hiring of Bobby Hauck as the head coach of the Montana Grizzlies is continuing to cause controversy. Earlier this month, UM grad student and football fan Lisa Davey created a Change.org petition against Hauck’s hiring, saying he didn’t hold Griz players accountable during his first tenure and contributed to an atmosphere of sexual assault. Davey’s petition said, “Women are more important than winning.” More than 30 UM faculty members al...

  • Michigan authorities contact Missoula Police regarding human remains case

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-14 22:26:01 GMT

    Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.

    Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.

  • Police seek former tenant of property where bones turned up

    Police seek former tenant of property where bones turned up

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-12-13 23:51:23 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the bones of three children being found in a shed in Missoula (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a person they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.    A cleaning crew found the box when a tenant was evicted from the property.    Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh to...

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the bones of three children being found in a shed in Missoula (all times local):    4:15 p.m.    Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a person they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.    A cleaning crew found the box when a tenant was evicted from the property.    Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh to...

  • 'Move-In Day' for incoming University of Montana President Seth Bodnar

    'Move-In Day' for incoming University of Montana President Seth Bodnar

    It was 'Move-In Day' for the incoming president of the University of Montana and his family. Seth Bodnar and his wife, Chelsea, along with their three children arrived in Missoula from Chicago on Monday and have been staying with Chelsea's parents, who live in Missoula.

    It was 'Move-In Day' for the incoming president of the University of Montana and his family. Seth Bodnar and his wife, Chelsea, along with their three children arrived in Missoula from Chicago on Monday and have been staying with Chelsea's parents, who live in Missoula.

  • Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crashes on I-90 near Belgrade

    Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crashes on I-90 near Belgrade

    BOZEMAN- Montana Highway Patrol is on scene of a multi vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Belgrade at mile post 300. The Montana Department of Transportation also reports another crash at mile post 299 also on Interstate 90 at the Belgrade Airport Interchange.  

    BOZEMAN- Montana Highway Patrol is on scene of a multi vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Belgrade at mile post 300. The Montana Department of Transportation also reports another crash at mile post 299 also on Interstate 90 at the Belgrade Airport Interchange.  

  • Landmark Kalispell restaurant moves locations on Main Street

    Landmark Kalispell restaurant moves locations on Main Street

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:41 AM EST2017-12-14 16:41:05 GMT

    KALISPELL- ScottiBelli's announces they're moving to a newly purchased location at 302 South Main street.  This is just two blocks from their current location. According to a release emailed to Montana newsrooms, 

    KALISPELL- ScottiBelli's announces they're moving to a newly purchased location at 302 South Main street.  This is just two blocks from their current location. According to a release emailed to Montana newsrooms, 

  • Missoula police turn to national database to try to identify childrens' bones

    Missoula police turn to national database to try to identify childrens' bones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:51 PM EST2017-12-13 21:51:55 GMT

    Missoula Police are trying to identify three children whose bone fragments and teeth were found in a shed this fall. 

    Missoula Police are trying to identify three children whose bone fragments and teeth were found in a shed this fall. 

  • Missoula police investigate bones as homicide: COURT DOCS

    Missoula police investigate bones as homicide: COURT DOCS

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:54 PM EST2017-12-13 21:54:58 GMT

    MISSOULA- A search warrant filed Dec. 7 indicates that police are investigating a possible homicide discovered at a Missoula residence. Forensic examination indicates that bones and teeth found in a box in a shed belong to three children. ABCFOX has obtained the search warrant with more information about the search:

    MISSOULA- A search warrant filed Dec. 7 indicates that police are investigating a possible homicide discovered at a Missoula residence. Forensic examination indicates that bones and teeth found in a box in a shed belong to three children. ABCFOX has obtained the search warrant with more information about the search:

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.