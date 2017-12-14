Supreme Court denies re-sentencing in juvenile murder case

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Supreme Court has ruled a U.S. Supreme Court decision prohibiting mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles convicted of murder also applies to Montana cases in which judges used their discretion to hand down the same sentence.



However, in a 4-3 ruling Wednesday, justices denied a man's petition for resentencing for a murder he committed six weeks before he turned 18.



The majority rejected the argument that Derrick Steilman's 110-year sentence without the possibility of parole was a de facto life sentence because it includes the possibility of time off for good behavior. Steilman pleaded guilty to killing Paul Bischke in Butte in 1997 and is serving a concurrent 26-year sentence for a Washington state murder committed a year later.



Attorney Colin Stephens says he likely will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)