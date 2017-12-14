Wyoming secretary of state denies sexual attack allegation - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Wyoming secretary of state denies sexual attack allegation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray is denying a woman's claim that he sexually attacked her over 35 years ago.
  
Tatiana Maxwell of Boulder, Colorado, said in a Facebook post Monday that she worked with Murray and he invited her to their Cheyenne law office after hours.
  
Maxwell alleges Murray, then a recent law school graduate, wrestled her to the ground and sexually attacked her.
  
Maxwell says she told friends what happened but otherwise kept quiet out of concern she might be fired.
  
Murray denies the allegation first reported by KGAB, a Cheyenne radio station. He says in a statement that there is "no basis to this falsehood whatsoever."
  
Murray has been considering running for governor in 2018.
  
Maxwell couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

