Report: Tourists staying longer, spending more in Montana

MISSOULA- A new report shows that while the number of visitors to Montana didn't change much in 2017, the amount they spent still increased.

The University of Montana's Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research's preliminary estimates show that in 2017, 12.2 million nonresidents visited the Treasure State and spent more than $3 billion. Tourism spending supports an estimated 38,700 jobs directly and indirectly supports $556 million of labor income.

Gasoline spending topped the ITRR's list of tourism spending, followed by restaurant and bars, hotels, outfitters/guides and groceries and snacks.

The number of visitors is fairly even with the amount of visitors for 2016, but the report shows that visitors nonetheless stayed longer and spent more, resulting in an 8 percent increase in total spending. Click here to check out the full report.